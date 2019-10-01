World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith through to 200m final

Asher-Smith was the fastest qualifier for Wednesday's 200m final

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith underlined her status as favourite for the 200m world title as she effortlessly qualified for Wednesday's final.

The 23-year-old world 100m silver medallist won her semi-final in 22.16 seconds - the fastest time of the day.

Her hopes of becoming the first British female to win a world sprint title increased with the withdrawal of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson.

The final in Doha's Khalifa Stadium begins at 20:35 BST.

Compatriots Jodie Williams and Beth Dobbin failed to qualify for the final.

Asher-Smith's time was a third of a second faster than the second fastest qualifier, USA's Brittany Brown. American champion Anglerne Annelus also qualified by winning her semi-final in 22.49.

The stars appear aligned for Asher-Smith with Jamaica's Thompson joining 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 100m bronze medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dutch defending champion Dafne Schippers among the main contenders to have pulled out. Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, who had run faster than the Briton this year, was disqualified in her heat on Monday.

And before the championships, Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won the 200m Diamond League trophy by beating the European champion comfortably in Zurich, elected to race only in the 400m because of the scheduling.

Miller reaches hammer final

Nick Miller qualified in 10th place for the hammer final

Elsewhere, it was another mixed day for the British squad.

Nick Miller, ranked fourth in the world, qualified for Wednesday's hammer final with a throw of 76.36m. The Commonwealth champion, who was only one of three men to throw over 80m last year, could become the first British male medallist in a throwing event since Steve Backley won javelin silver in 1997.

Rabah Yousif, 32, was the only Briton to qualify for Wednesday's men's 400m semi-finals as he finished third in his heat. European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith suffered an injury after less than 100m and had to be helped off the track.

"I am surprised I felt good. I wasn't too stiff so I just had to come and give it a go," said Yousif, who has already competed in two 4x400m races.

"I need another couple of gears."

Grenada's Kirani James, who won the world title in 2011 and gold at London 2012, was the fastest qualifier in 44.94 seconds. USA's Michael Norman and Fred Kerley, two of the favourites having both run under 44secs this season, are also through.

World and Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk failed to recover from a knee injury in time for the Championships.

In the women's 400m, Britons Laviai Nielsen and Emily Diamond missed out on a place in Thursday's final. Olympic champion Miller-Uibo eased into the final and is the outstanding favourite.

Both European bronze medallist Meghan Beesley and Jessica Turner qualified for Wednesday's 400m hurdles semi-finals. The pair finished third in their respective heats.

"I have had a great two years now, I am feeling strong now," Beesley told BBC Sport. "I hope I can go out there tomorrow and step it up a bit."

USA pair Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin also progressed. Olympic champion Muhammad, 29, is the hot favourite having set a new world record - 52.20 seconds - at the national trials.

In the men's 3,000m steeplechase heats, Zak Seddon, Britain's sole representative, finished seventh in his heat and missed out on a place in Friday's final.

Farid 'breaking down barriers'

Farid set a personal best but her run was about much more

One of the moments of the championships came in the heats for the 400m hurdles when Qatar's Mariam Mamdouh Farid finished last in one minute 9.49 seconds - nearly 12secs behind the next placed athlete, but in a personal best time.

The 21-year-old, one of two female athletes from Qatar taking part in the World Athletics Championships for the first time, explained why her participation at the event was important.

"My goal is inspiring the younger generation, breaking down barriers, making people's perception of how women are in the Middle East," said Farid, who was competing in a black full bodysuit under a national team singlet.

"We are not oppressed. I can still compete with my scarf on. If there is something I want to do, I will do it."