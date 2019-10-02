World Athletics Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson makes dream start in heptathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is looking for her first major outdoor global medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson smashed her personal best in the 100m hurdles to gain an early boost in her expected heptathlon duel against world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam.

The Briton, 26, celebrated as she saw 13.09 seconds on the board, 0.21secs better than her previous best.

Thiam's time of 13.36 was only 0.02secs outside her own personal best.

Johnson-Thompson is fifth in the standings with 1,111 points and the Belgian is 10th with 1,071.

USA's Kendell Williams currently leads with 1,189.

The Briton and Thiam are expected to improve on their positions as the seven-event competition continues, with the high jump next up at 16:15 BST.

Commonwealth champion Johnson-Thompson is looking for her first major outdoor global medal.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Britain's former world and Olympic heptathlon champion said: "That's how you want to start a heptathlon. She got into her running and halfway down the track you saw her get into her rhythm.

"I almost thought Thiam was going backwards, but Kat was just pulling away from her."