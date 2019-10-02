World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean qualifies for 1500m semis

Ciara Mageean found herself caught between Georgia Griffith and Lemlem Hailu on the final lap but still qualifed fifth fastest

Ireland's Ciara Mageean finished fifth in her heat to qualify for the semi-finals of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Portaferry athlete was hemmed in on the final lap but came through with a strong finish to claim fifth place in a time of 4:04.18.

Mageean is aiming to build on the European Indoor Championships bronze medal she won in Glasgow in March.

The semi-finals take place on Thursday in Qatar with the final on Saturday.

The Netherlands' Sifan Hassan was quickest in the heats with a strong run of 4:03.88.

Great Britain's Laura Muir and Sarah McDonald also qualified for the semi-finals.

The first heat was the fastest of the three runs, with Mageean sitting in third place for the majority of the race before getting swamped at the start of the final circuit.

The 27-year-old squeezed her way in between Australia's Georgia Griffith and Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu coming onto the home straight and was able to follow the breakaway leading group to the line.