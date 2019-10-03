World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean finishes fifth to reach 1500m final
- From the section Athletics
Ireland's Ciara Mageean has qualified for the final of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.
The Portaferry runner finished fifth in Thursday evening's semi-final to secure a place in Saturday's final.
The result means she becomes the first Irish woman to reach a world 1500m final since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997.
Ethiopian-Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won the heat in a time of 4:14.69, with England's Sara McDonald missing out of the final by finishing sixth.
Mageean, who had reached the semi-final with a fifth-place finish in her heat, ran a time of 4:15.49.
Shelby Houlihan was second, Rababe Arafi came third and defending champion Faith Kipyegon was fourth.