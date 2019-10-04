World Athletics Championships: Ciara Mageean says she will give 'everything' in the 1500m final

Mageean is the first Irish woman to reach the world 1500m final since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997

Ciara Mageean says she will 'give it everything' after becoming the first Irish woman to reach the world 1500m final in 22 years.

The Portaferry runner finished fifth in Thursday's semi-final to secure a place in Saturday's final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

"I'm going to battle to the line, I'm going to give it everything," she told Athletics Ireland.

"If they throw a slow pace at me or a fast pace at me, I'll be ready."

Mageean ran a time of 4:15.49 to become the first Irish woman since Sonia O'Sullivan in 1997 to reach the world 1500m final. O'Sullivan finished eighth in Athens.

In Thursday's semi-final, Britain's Sarah McDonald and Mageean emerged at the front of the pack in the opening stages.

Mageean, 26, battled hard to finish fifth, with McDonald in sixth and while the Irish athlete described the race as 'strange', she was understandably delighted having safely progressed.

"I have an awful lot of respect for the girls," added Mageean.

"The women's 1500m is red-hot - anyone who follows athletics knows that, but they have to respect me too.

"I was running today like it was my final."

Mageean goes in the 1500m final at 18:55 BST on Saturday.

Britain's Laura Muir will be lining up against Mageean, with 2017 world champion Faith Kipyegon and recently crowned 10,000m world champion Sifan Hassan also among the startlist.