World Athletics Championships: Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr & Jake Wightman all reach 1500m final

World Athletics Championships: History made as GB trio qualify for men's 1500m final

All three Scots have made it through to the men's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Glasgow's Neil Gourley qualified comfortably in the first race and he'll be joined in Sunday's final by Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman.

Wightman had a nervous wait to learn if he had made it, but his seventh-placed finish was enough.

It is the first time that three British men have made the 1500m final at a World Championships.