World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir hoping for Doha hat-trick

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; Listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live streams, clips and text commentary online.

Laura Muir says a gold medal in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships would complete a hat-trick of Team GB success.

Muir saw her preparation wrecked by a calf injury in July but wants to add to the golds won by Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Asher-Smith has won 200m gold and 100m silver, with Johnson-Thompson taking the heptathlon title.

"It would be great to get three from three," said Muir.

"That is not to discount any other athletes.

"I know Dina, KJT and myself have been figureheads for this team in the media and I would love to get that medal.

"Dina has got two and Kat has one and if we get a few more on the table that would be fantastic."

'One step' away

Muir is the European champion after victory in Berlin last year and has four European indoor titles.

But she is yet to win a world outdoor medal having come fourth at London 2017 and fifth in 2015.

"This is the one of the pieces of the puzzle I'm missing, I've got World Indoors, Europeans indoors and out," she said.

"To get a global outdoor medal would be fantastic and that's one of the ones I'm missing.

"From the start of this year this has been the championships where I thought I could get my first global outdoor medal.

"I've been fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh at worlds and I know I'm so so close. I just need one more step.

"It's just unfortunate the preparation I've had coming into this but I still feel I'm in a good place and if I could get that medal it would be even sweeter. It would be a really big achievement for me."

Hawkins looking to handle heat

Meanwhile, fellow Scot Callum Hawkins has revealed he has been training for the marathon by running with heaters in his garden shed.

The 27-year-old collapsed while leading the marathon at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast because of the heat.

But he believes he can cope with the 80% humidity and 32c temperatures on Saturday night.

"I've been doing a bit of work in the heat chamber and getting the Aldi heaters in the shed," said Hawkins.

"I've had a lot of help from British Athletics and obviously from what happened on the Gold Coast I've learnt a lot and been trying different things.

"Sometimes it's up to the athlete to look at the conditions and see what they need to do."