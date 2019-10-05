World Athletics Championships: Brianna McNeal disqualified, Britain's Cindy Ofili reaches semis

Brianna McNeal missed the 2017 World Championships, which came during her 12-month ban for three missed drugs tests

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal was disqualified for a false start in the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Championships in Doha.

The American, visibly upset leaving the track, was contesting her first global championships since the 2016 Rio Games after missing London 2017 while banned for missing three drugs tests.

Britain's Cindy Ofili finished third in heat one to qualify for Sunday's semi-finals.

Ofili, 25, finished fourth in Rio.