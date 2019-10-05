Dina Asher-Smith wins third medal at World Championships as Britain seal 4x100m silver

Great Britain also won silver in the same event at the last World Championships in London in 2017

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

Dina Asher-Smith became the first Briton to win three medals at a major global athletics championships as the 4x100m relay team won world silver.

Asher-Smith, who won 200m gold and 100m silver this week, was on the second leg instead of the anchor leg after a late change as Great Britain finished behind Jamaica.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100m champion, won her second title in Doha.

Defending champions the United States took bronze.

Fraser-Pryce did the damage on the second leg as she gave Jamaica a clear advantage over the field. Jonielle Smith maintained the lead coming off the bend before Shericka Jackson brought the baton home in 41.44 seconds.

Asha Philip - a late call-up after Imani-Lara Lansiquot pulled out after sustaining an injury during the warm-up - Asher-Smith and Ashleigh Nelson performed faultless changeovers before Daryll Neita held off USA's Kiara Parker to cross the line in a season's best of 41.85.

The United States' 42.10 was also their best time of the year.

