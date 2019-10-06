2019 Cardiff Half Marathon: Leonard Langat wins in new course record time

Leonard Langat's winning moment in Cardiff was captured live on BBC television
Leonard Langat's winning moment in Cardiff was captured live on BBC television

Leonard Langat won the 2019 Cardiff Half Marathon in a course record time.

The 29-year-old finished in 59min 29sec, taking more than a minute off the previous mark of 1:00:42 set by fellow Kenyan John Lotiang in 2017.

Shadrack Kimining was second in the Welsh capital, also dipping under the hour mark, with John Lotiang third.

Lucy Cheruiyot completed a Kenya clean sweep in the women's race in a time of 1:08:19, with Azmera Abreha second and Birhan Mihretu third.

The female athletes were chasing the course record of 1:05:52 set by Edith Chelimo in 2017.

Danny Sidbury won the men's wheelchair race in 51:35, with Mel Nicholls taking the women's wheelchair race in 01:03:12.

Find out more

Top Stories

More from the World Athletics Championships

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured