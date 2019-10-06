2019 Cardiff Half Marathon: Leonard Langat wins in new course record time

Leonard Langat's winning moment in Cardiff was captured live on BBC television

Leonard Langat won the 2019 Cardiff Half Marathon in a course record time.

The 29-year-old finished in 59min 29sec, taking more than a minute off the previous mark of 1:00:42 set by fellow Kenyan John Lotiang in 2017.

Shadrack Kimining was second in the Welsh capital, also dipping under the hour mark, with John Lotiang third.

Lucy Cheruiyot completed a Kenya clean sweep in the women's race in a time of 1:08:19, with Azmera Abreha second and Birhan Mihretu third.

The female athletes were chasing the course record of 1:05:52 set by Edith Chelimo in 2017.

Danny Sidbury won the men's wheelchair race in 51:35, with Mel Nicholls taking the women's wheelchair race in 01:03:12.