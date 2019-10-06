Athletics World Championships: Lord Coe defends hosting event in Doha

Lord Coe and the IAAF have been under the spotlight over the decision to hold the championships in Qatar

2019 World Athletics Championships Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha Dates: 27 September-6 October

IAAF chief Lord Coe once again defended the hosting of the World Championships in Doha as the 10-day competition headed towards its close.

There has been criticism of the poor attendances and scheduling, while issues of alleged human rights abuses in Qatar were raised.

"It's important that sport can rise above political structures," the Briton said on the championships' final day.

"Fundamentally, I believe sport is the best diplomat we have."

The former 1500m Olympic champion added: "I went to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 - I felt really it's important that sport plays that role."

Poor attendances were one of the major talking points with only the second Friday having crowds of more than 40,000 inside the Khalifa Stadium, which holds 48,000. That day home favourite Mutaz Barshim won high jump gold for Qatar.

Last Sunday - the day of the women's 100m final, where Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won silver - only 7,266 were present. The average attendance during the first eight days was 20,000.

It was also announced that tickets had been bought by the organising committee, partners and public institutions and distributed to "embassies, employees, schools and higher education".

Doha 2019 organising chief Dahlan Al Hamad said: "Filling the stadium is the challenge for all sports.

"The first two days were hectic and difficult. I hope you saw in the past few days the stadium fill up because people had started to see results of athletes.

"We are really thrilled we received these championships and expanded the horizon of athletics in the Middle East region."