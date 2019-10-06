World Athletics Championships: Great Britain miss out on medal after Jamaican appeal

Britain won their lowest number of medals at a World Championships since 2005 after a decision to award a women's 4x400m bronze was overturned.

The quartet of Zoey Clark, Jodie Williams, Emily Diamond and Laviai Nielsen finished fourth in the final but were moved up to bronze when Jamaica were disqualified.

But their joy was short-lived after Jamaica successfully appealed against the decision.

Britain leave Doha with five medals.

