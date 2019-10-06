World Athletics Championships: BBC secure rights to 2021 and 2023

Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon will undergo a total transformation ahead of the event

The BBC has secured the broadcast rights to the Oregon 2021 and Budapest 2023 IAAF World Athletics Championships.

It continues the broadcaster's support of Olympic sports less than 12 months out from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The BBC is currently broadcasting the 2019 Championships in Doha.

BBC Sport director Barbara Slater said it will "provide audiences across the country with the best coverage of our British athletes and world superstars".

"After the medal-winning performances from Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and our relay teams, this is fantastic news for the BBC that we can continue to broadcast world-class athletics free to air," Slater added.

The BBC's current television sports rights portfolio includes major tournaments such as Uefa Euro 2020, the Six Nations, Wimbledon, the FA Cup and cricket's newest competition, The Hundred.