World Athletic Championships: 'I need to get better' - Neil Gourley after men's 1500m final

Neil Gourley, Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr all reached the men's 1500m final

"I need to get better" admitted Neil Gourley after he finished 11th in the men's 1500m final at the World Athletic Championships in Doha.

Fellow Scots Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Gourley says he was "proud" to reach the final, but wants to be more competitive in future.

"I need to get stronger otherwise I am not going to be able to live with that kind of final in the future," he said.

"Mentally I was ready but physically I wasn't quite there. I am still developing on the aerobic side and I will continue to do that.

"I am proud of what I achieved here, without a doubt, but getting to finals isn't my aim in this sport, I am here to get medals and if you are going to do that you need to get a lot stronger."

There were personal bests for Wightman (3:31.87) and Kerr (3:32.52), and Wightman's position was the highest a Briton has finished in this event since Steve Cram and Steve Ovett in 1983.

"I just ran out of steam," said Kerr. "I am not disappointed, it is a little bit bittersweet. I feel like a medal was definitely up for grabs today and I kind of let that opportunity go."