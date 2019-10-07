Alberto Salazar: Neil Black to review his future as UK Athletics boss

Alberto Salazar (centre) coached Mo Farah as part of his Nike Oregon project from 2011 to 2017

UK Athletics performance director Neil Black says he will review his future following coach Alberto Salazar's four-year ban.

Salazar, who coached Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, was banned by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) for doping violations.

UK Athletics conducted a review in 2015 and said there was "no concern" about Salazar's link with Farah.

"I'll play back the decisions I made," Black said.

"Once I've had a chance to really look through that, I'll have a view."

UK Athletics appointed Salazar, whom Black described as a "genius", as a consultant to its endurance programme in 2013.

Usada's investigation into how Salazar ran the Nike Oregon Project began in 2015 following a BBC Panorama investigation.

Salazar has denied that the Nike Oregon Project permitted doping, saying he was "shocked" by Usada's findings and would appeal against the ban.

Black said he had not a chance to fully digest the report's findings as he had been concentrating on helping the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team at the World Championships in Doha, which finished on Sunday.

He said: "I'll be reviewing all the information, the board are obviously reviewing all the information and the first person I'll speak to will be the chair Chris Clark.

"We will go through it in detail and that's the point I personally will begin to think about my understanding of it, the implications and how I feel about it.

"My initial reaction was one of shock and I still feel a little bit like that at the moment."

'No concerns about Farah'

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has urged the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) to investigate all athletes who trained with Salazar.

Farah, 36, worked with Salazar from 2011 until 2017, a period during which he won four Olympic and six World Championship golds in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

After Zalazar was banned, Farah, who has never failed a drugs test, said he had "no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules or crosses a line".

Black, who will also work with Farah at the Chicago Marathon this weekend, added: "Nothing at all has changed in terms of my belief regarding Mo Farah.

"It is important to repeat that the British Athletics and the medical and support teams were always the people who were always on top of and managing and directing the care of Mo Farah, so we have no concerns."