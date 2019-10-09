Mark Dry: Scottish hammer thrower cleared of anti-doping violation

Dry has not been able to compete since his provisional suspension in May

Scottish hammer thrower Mark Dry has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation.

Dry, 31, has been suspended since May after being charged with "attempted tampering with any part of doping control".

The case related to athletics' 'whereabouts' regulations.

A National Anti-Doping Panel found that there had been no subversion of the doping control process after a hearing in London last month.

While information provided by the double Commonwealth Games bronze winner was false, the panel ruled it was not fraudulent.

The Scot had initially lied about why he was not at the address he had provided in his 'whereabouts' information for 15 October, 2018. These require athletes to let the anti-doping authorities know exactly where they will be on any given day.

However, the lie was deemed not to constitute tampering, in part because no sanctions would have been forthcoming for the filing failure, which was a first offence.

Three whereabouts filing failures within a 12-month period can result in a ban.

Dry's ban meant he has been unable to compete at any level, including the British trials for the World Championships in Doha.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), who imposed the suspension, have a three-week window to appeal against the decision.