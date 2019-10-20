Eilish McColgan breaks mother Liz's Scottish record in Great South Run

Eilish McColgan retained her title in the Great South Run

Eilish McColgan has broken her mother Liz's Scottish 10-mile record to retain her title at the Great South Run.

Her time of 51 minutes 36 seconds in Portsmouth puts her second on the British all-time list behind Paula Radcliffe, who ran 51.11 in 2008.

McColgan's mother and coach set the Scottish record in 1997 with 52.00.

The race was McColgan's last of the season, after she finished 10th in the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships earlier in October.