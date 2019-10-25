Athletics: Callum Hawkins ready to race after Doha near miss

Callum Hawkins finished fourth in the marathon in Doha

Callum Hawkins will run his first race since his agonising World Championships marathon medal bid at the Lindsays National XC Relays in Cumbernauld.

Hawkins, 27, finished fourth in Doha earlier this month, just six seconds away from placing.

On Saturday he will represent his club Kilbarchan AAC in the Senior Men's race at the Cumbernauld House grounds.

Each athlete in a four-strong team runs 4km, with Hawkins a bronze medallist back in 2014.

In the event, which lists 2543 names starting, title holders Central AC Senior Men are without Andy Butchart.

Inverclyde AC, who were winners two years ago, should be strong with Andy Douglas and Jonny Glen both available.