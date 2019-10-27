Dublin Marathon: Belfast runner Scullion second in personal best time

Stephen Scullion improved his personal best to 2:14.34 in Houston earlier this year

Belfast man Stephen Scullion posted a personal best time in the Dublin Marathon as he finished in second place as the first Irish runner home.

Scullion's time of two hours 12 minutes and one second was more than two minutes inside his previous best of 2:14.34.

His time was still outside the IAAF's qualifying standard for the Olympics.

The marathon was won by Moroccan Othmane El Goumri in a record-breaking time of 2:08.21.

Scullion's impressive performance came less than a month after he suffered in Doha heat at the World Championships as his time of 2:21.31 left him in 43rd spot.

