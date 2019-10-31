Alysha Newman: Pole vaulter says she does not condone domestic abuse after dropping charges

Newman finished fifth at the world championships last month

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman says she does "not take domestic abuse lightly" after dropping charges against her former partner.

Anthony Chickillo, an NFL player for Pittsburgh Steelers, was arrested on 20 October, charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.

Newman said she had dropped charges but the incident "does not define" her.

"I choose to move forward, to focus on me and the next 10 months preparing for the Olympic Games," she said.

"Part of my choice also means allowing myself to heal, to forgive and grow stronger.

"There were no payoffs, no behind the scene deals; there has been no contact between Anthony and I since the night of the incident.

"I do not condone domestic violence from males or females because it is not right and I will forever stand behind that.

"Me withdrawing charges does not mean I take domestic violence lightly."

Newman, 25, won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and finished fifth in last month's world championships in Doha.

Chickillo has been placed on the NFL commissioner's exempt list following the incident, meaning he could not train or attend matches.