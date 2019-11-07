Laura Muir: Scot aiming to break 1,000m world record in Glasgow

Laura Muir celebrates after winning the European Indoors 1500m at the Emirates in March

Laura Muir will attempt to break the 1,000m world record when she races in the Indoor Grand Prix at Glasgow's Emirates Arena in February.

Four-time European Indoor champion Muir, 26, broke the British and European marks in 2017.

She sits second on the all-time list behind Maria Mutola, who has held the record for the past 20 years.

"I can't think of a better way to begin 2020 than with a world record attempt in front of a home crowd," Muir said.

"I feel that going quicker that two minutes 30.94 seconds is a real possibility, and I can't think of a better place to go for the record than in Glasgow and at such a world-class event.

"I know all about the Glasgow crowd from the European Indoors this year and I know they will be crazy as ever, so the opportunity to achieve something as historic as a world record with them cheering me all the way is really special."

At her last event at the Emirates - earlier this year - Muir won 1500m and 3,000m gold at the European Indoor Championships.