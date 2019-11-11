Laura Muir targets Glasgow Grand Prix boost for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir wins second successive European Indoors double

Laura Muir hopes the addition of a world record to her British and European marks over 1000m in Glasgow can set herself up for next year's Olympics.

Muir is the top female runner in Great Britain and Europe over the distance with 2:31.93 in 2017.

She will contest 1000m at the Indoor Grand Prix at Glasgow's Emirates Arena in February.

"Hopefully I can go one better and get a world record," she told BBC Scotland.

"And where better than on my home turf. I was so lucky to be here [in Glasgow] at the European Indoors earlier this year to win the double gold [in the 1500m and 3,000m].

"The support I got there was absolutely fantastic, the roar from the crowd. The 1000m a really hard distance to do so I know I'll need all the support I can for that last lap. With everybody behind me, hopefully I can get that world record.

"It'll be a big stepping stone towards the Olympics."