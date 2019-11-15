Lynsey Sharp: Scot taking break from athletics after cancer scare

Sharp won Commonwealth Games silver in Glasgow in 2014

Scotland's Lynsey Sharp is taking a break from athletics after surgery to remove pre-cancerous cells.

The 29-year-old former 800m European champion was alerted to the issue by a smear test and is urging other women to get themselves checked.

Sharp, who withdrew from last weekend's Scottish cross-country championships, will "take it easy for a few weeks".

"It's too important not to share. The last few weeks have been a bit rough," she wrote on Instagram.

"Last week I had surgery to remove cells which came back today as pre-cancerous.

"If I hadn't gone for a smear test I wouldn't have been able to catch this before it developed any further.

"Please please please go and get a smear test... it takes five minutes. If sharing this encourages even one of you ladies to go then it will be worth sharing."