Harrison Dillard: Former Olympic 100m and 110m hurdles champion dies aged 96

Dillard (left) equalled the 100m Olympic record held by Jesse Owens

USA's oldest living Olympic gold medallist Harrison Dillard, who won the 1948 100m title in London, has died in Cleveland at the age of 96.

Dillard won in 10.3 seconds at Wembley Stadium to equal the Olympic record, beating compatriot Barney Ewell in the first Olympic photo finish.

Four years later in Helsinki he added the 110m hurdles title and remains the only man to win both Olympic events.

He set four world records and won 11 indoor and outdoor national titles.

Dillard was part of winning relay teams in 1948 and 1952 to take his Olympic gold medal haul to four.

His victory at Wembley in front of a capacity crowd of 83,000, including King George VI, came after he failed to qualify for his favoured event, the 110m hurdles.

He rectified that in Finland four years later when he won in 13.7 seconds to break the Olympic record.

A publicist for the Cleveland Indians baseball team, a local radio commentator and a sports columnist in later life, Dillard was honoured at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.