Syd Quirk Half Marathon: Orran Smith claims first victory in Isle of Man event

Manx athlete Orran Smith has achieved his first victory in the Syd Quirk Half Marathon on the Isle of Man.

Smith, 40, completed the rolling course in the south of the island in one hour 12 minutes and 36 seconds to beat his previous best finish of fifth.

Jack Okell edged out the 2017 winner Christian Varley to claim second place, just under a minute behind the winner.

Sarah Webster clocked 1 hr 20 mins 28 secs to win the women's race by six minutes from Eleanor Miklos.

Almost 200 runners took to the start line close to the airport, with 55 lining up for the walking event.

Competitors completed two laps of the course, which took in sections of the Billown circuit used for the Southern 100 motorcycle race.

Smith, who finished 11th in his age group at the New York City marathon earlier this month, took an early lead in the event and "didn't look back".

He said: "I could hear a few guys running close behind on the first lap but that sound disappeared. I got the feeling it was going to be my day."

Gianni Epifani beat Sam Fletcher by almost five minutes to win the walking race, with Hannah Hunter finishing third overall to win the women's event.

Last year's winner Adam Cowin missed out on a podium place this time as he finished three minutes behind Hunter in fourth place.