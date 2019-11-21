Danil Lysenko: Officials suspended over anti-doping violations involving high-jumper

Danil Lysenko followed up silver at 2017 World Championships with gold at the World Indoors

The president of Russian athletics and senior officials have been suspended for anti-doping rule breaches involving high jumper Danil Lysenko.

The Athletics Intergrity Unit (AIU) said the provisional suspensions were linked to an inquiry into whereabouts violations committed by the world indoor champion.

Lysenko and his coach have also been suspended.

Russia has been banned from competing as a nation in athletics since 2015.

That followed a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency which found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

Some athletes from the country have been able to compete under a neutral status, although last year Lysenko had that revoked by world governing body IAAF because of his failure to provide whereabouts information.

The AIU said: "A number of senior federation officials, including the Russian athletics president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and executive director Alexander Parkin, the athlete and his coach, have been charged with tampering and/or complicity under the anti-doping rules and been provisionally suspended.

"This follows a 15-month AIU investigation (in co-operation with Russia anti-doping agency Rusada) which concluded that federation officials had been involved in the provision of false explanations and forged documents to the AIU in order to explain whereabouts failures by the athlete."

The AIU said the Russian athletics federation has until 12 December to respond to the notice of charges.