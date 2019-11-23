UK Athletics: 'Urgent discussions' over Zara Hyde Peters appointment

Zara Hyde Peters

Funding agency UK Sport says it is in "urgent discussions" with UK Athletics over "extremely serious" allegations made about the husband of incoming chief executive Zara Hyde Peters.

A report in the Times newspaper alleges that her husband, Mike Peters, was allowed to continue coaching at a club where she was vice-chair despite being banned from teaching over an "inappropriate relationship" with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Hyde Peters is due to start her role with UK Athletics on 1 December.

A UK Sport spokesperson said: "We were not previously aware of any of the issues reported by the Times in relation to Mike Peters. Clearly the accusations laid out are extremely serious and we are in urgent discussions with UK Athletics to seek all of the facts relating to this issue.

"We treat safeguarding matters with the utmost importance and all our investments into national governing bodies are contingent on a sport meeting standards set out by the Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) and the Ann Craft Trust (in relation to Adults at Risk).

"The integrity of the high performance system is paramount and so we will quickly but thoroughly establish the facts of this case before deciding on the appropriate response."

The report in the Times claimed that Peters was allowed to continue coaching at the Coventry Godiva Harriers between 2012 and 2017 despite Hyde Peters, a former Great Britain distance runner, knowing he had been permanently barred from teaching in October 2012.

Peters was barred from teaching because of the inappropriate relationship between 2004 and 2005 while he worked as a PE teacher at Bilton School, Rugby. He was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct after being cleared of sexual misconduct.

"I fully support Zara's appointment as CEO and feel she will do an excellent job," said UK Athletics chairman Chris Clark.

"There can be no compromise however on matters relating to welfare and safeguarding and it's important we clarify the facts and processes undertaken as well as the decisions made in relation to the issues raised.

"The UK Athletics welfare team will work with all parties concerned and with my personal oversight as chairman to review the matter fully and report back to me."