Fionnuala McCormack and Una Britton make Irish cross country history

Fionnuala McCormack (centre) and sister Una Britton (right) made history at the Irish National Cross Country Championships

Fionnuala McCormack and Una Britton made history at the Irish National Cross Country Championships by becoming the first sisters to stand on the Senior women's podium.

McCormack eased to her ninth national title and led from the off in the 8,000m, winning in a time of 28:41.

Kilcoole AC runner Britton finished third behind Portlaoise AC's Mary Mulhare in Abbotstown.

"It's a great day for our family and our club," said McCormack.

Wicklow's McCormack, who recently qualified for her fourth Olympic Games by posting a personal best time at the Chicago Marathon, said she had to check how her sister was getting on when she crossed the finishing line.

"I could hear the commentary but I could also hear my family and friends that she was chasing me home so I go and make sure that she was," McCormack told Athletics Ireland.

"Getting to be on the podium with her is definitely good," added Britton.

An emotional Liam Brady won the men's 10,000m race

An emotional Liam Brady came out on top in the men's 10,000m, with the Tullamore Harriers runner saying it was a real relief after taking his first national title.

"If you run yourself into the ground then you have to dig yourself out of it again," said Brady.

"It's pure relief to get over the line. I need to thank my mother and father for all the help that they have given me over the years.

"I'm so happy to get this medal and bring it back to Tullamore to show that you can do it if you put your mind to it."

UCD's Darragh McElhinney won the Junior men's race while DCH AC's Jodie McCann came out on top in the Junior women's race.