Ciara Mageean: Track star named in Ireland's European cross country squad

Ciara Mageean finished 10th in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships final in Doha with a lifetime best time of 4:00:15

World Championship 1500m finalist Ciara Mageean has been selected for the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon in December.

Mageean will represent Ireland in Portugal despite her main focus being on the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

National champion Fionnuala McCormack, her sister Una Britton and Armagh's Fionnuala Ross also make the team.

Liam Brady will lead the men's team in Portugal after winning the Senior race at Abbotstown.

Sean Tobin, who was 10th in the European Cross last year, is also included in the senior squad.

City of Derry Spartans runner Conor Bradley will make his first appearance at the age of 32 after finishing fourth in the men's race.

McCormack, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fifth in the Chicago Marathon in October, will enter her 16th appearance at the championships.

Portaferry's Mageean, 27, didn't defend her National title on Sunday, but will show her versatility as she travels with the Irish panel to the competition.

The Flanagan twins, Eilish and Roisin, will represent Ireland in the Under-23 category after finishing second and third in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championship at the weekend.