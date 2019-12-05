Ciara Mageean: Track star in Ireland's European Cross Country team in Lisbon

Ciara Mageean finished 10th in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships final in Doha with a lifetime best time of 4:00:15

Ciara Mageean will be back in action after her track season heroics at Sunday's European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon.

Mageean could have been forgiven for skipping the event given the lateness of the World Championships but the lure of the Irish vest proved too strong.

Her inclusion boosts an Irish senior women's lead led by twice individual winner Fionnuala McCormack.

McCormack competes at the event for the 16th time - a women's record.

Only nine-times senior men's winner Sergiy Lebid, with an astonishing 19 appearances, and Italy's Gabriele de Nard, who took part 17 times, have raced at the championships on more occasions than the 35-year-old Wicklow woman, who won last month's Irish National title in Dublin.

McCormack has not won an individual medal since her 2012 triumph in Hungary as she narrowly missed out on podium finishes, including a couple of four places and a fifth spot amid increasing domination by African-born athletes, before her succession of top-10 finishes came to an end with her 12th in Samorin two years ago.

McCormack's sister Una Britton is also part of the women's senior team after finishing third at the nationals, along with Portlaoise athlete Mary Mulhare and Armagh athlete Fionnuala Ross who took second and fourth at Abbotstown.

Kilkenny athlete Aoibhe Richardson is included in the senior women's line-up after finishing 19th in the always high-standard NCAA Cross Country Championships but it will be a big ask for the Irish to win a team medal.

McCormack will hope to be in the leading group which is likely to include four-in-a-row seeking Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can and Norway's Karoline Grovdal, who has finished third in the last four championships.

Further Norwegian success is expected in the men's races with Filip Ingebrigtsen aiming to defend the senior title and younger brother Jacob fancied for a fourth straight win in the under-20 race.

Filip Ingebrigtsen's main rivals could prove last year's second and third-placed athletes, Belgium's Isaac Kimeil and African-born Turk Aras Kaya, who won the men's title in 2016.

Clonmel man Sean Tobin ran brilliantly to finish 10th at last year's championships in Tilburg and could represent Ireland's best chances of contending despite only finishing third behind Liam Brady and Brian Tobin at the nationals while City of Derry Spartans athlete Conor Bradley will make his first major championship for Ireland after his fourth place at Abbotstown.

The Flanagan twins, Eilish and Roisin, are part of the women's under-23 squad after finishing second and third at the recent NCAA Division II Championship while Ireland's mixed relay team includes John Travers and European Under-23 800m bronze medallist Nadia Power.