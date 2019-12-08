European Cross Country Championship: Great Britain win five team gold medals

The British under-20 men's squad beat Norway and Portugal to claim team gold

Great Britain and Northern Ireland topped the medal table with five teams golds at the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon.

The British team won the senior men's, senior women's, mixed relay and under-20 men's and women's titles.

They also claimed bronze in the under-23 women's team event in Portugal.

Scotland's Andrew Butchart finished fifth in the senior men's race, with Ben Connor ninth, to help their side beat Belgium to the team title.

"I'm buzzing for the team - to get a gold medal is incredible," said Butchart.

"Individually, it is hard. I'll take fifth place on such a hard course - it didn't really suit me on paper but I'm happy with how I did."

Sweden's Robel Fsiha won individual men's gold, with Turkey's Aras Kaya in second and Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa taking bronze.

In the senior women's race, Turkey's Yasemin Can won her fourth consecutive title, beating Norway's Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal and Sweden's Samrawit Mengsteab.

Britain's Jess Judd finished sixth, with team-mate Charlotte Arter in seventh, guiding their side to the team title, with Ireland, who won four medals overall, in second and Portugal in third.

"This is a really nice and close-knit team, so I'm pleased we could win the gold," said Judd.

"Seeing all the British support out on the course was amazing, it really helped me around the course.

"I felt like I entered hell on that last lap, but we put all the work in for moments like that, so I'm so happy and to round off the championships like that is amazing."

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen won his fourth straight title with gold in the under-20 men's race, with Charles Hicks the highest-placed Briton in fifth.

Italy's Nadia Battocletti claimed the under-20 women's title, while Britain's Izzy Fry finished sixth.

In the mixed relay, Jonathan Davies led the British team home to claim gold by six seconds over Belarus, with France taking bronze.

France's Jimmy Gressier and Norway's Anna Emilie Moller won the under-23 men's and women's events respectively.