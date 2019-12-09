Ciara Mageean: Irish 1500m star backs WADA's four-year Russia ban

Ciara Mageean battled through the pain barrier to help Ireland's senior women clinch team silver at Sunday's European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon

Irish runner Ciara Mageean has backed the World Anti-Doping Agency's decision to hand Russia a four-year ban from all major sporting events.

The Russia flag and anthem will not be allowed at events such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and football's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I am glad to see harsh punishments laid down for such acts as strategic doping set-ups," said Mageean, 27.

The Portaferry runner was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Sportsound Extra Time.

Mageean added: "These decisions have to be made and an example is ultimately being made of Russia.

"They are paying the price. It's something that has to be done. It really does."

'Other countries should be investigated'

The 27-year-old acknowledged her sympathy for clean Russian athletes who will suffer as a result of WADA's action but added that such decisions "probably should have been taken before".

"Our sport need to be clean. It gives us all a fair playing field. It's not only our performances that are affected, it's our ability to earn a living from the sport and our own happiness and our satisfaction.

"I want to see more sustained investigations into other countries and other athletes and coaches that there is suspicion around because ultimately testing only catches the few.

"We're under the microscope as a sport but the clean athletes are welcoming these investigations.

"It is hard for athletes like myself when you hear phrases like 'what's the point in watching athletics...they're all doping anyway' because I know I'm not and there are athletes out there that I am confident are competing clean.

"It is hard to be tarred with all the same brush and I do see other sports that don't get the same scrutiny."

Ciara Mageean (left) says she was thrilled to be part of Ireland's silver-medal winning senior women's team in Lisbon

Mageean was speaking a day after expending every last ounce of energy to help Ireland senior women clinch a team silver medal at the European Cross Country Championships.

The county Down woman collapsed over the line to finish a gutsy 20th after suffering on the final lap in Lisbon but came home as Ireland's crucial third and final scorer in the team event.

The senior women's team silver was one of four Irish medals as the country had its most successful ever performance at the championships.

"That was a tough course and I threw absolutely everything at it. It's always a good day when you know that you couldn't have given anything more," added Mageean, who fined off a tremendous 2019 campaign that included a European indoor bronze medal and qualification for the 1500m final at the World Championships in Doha.

"I'm very sore now. Sore from my shoulders right down to my feet.

"I definitely put myself into a hole in that race but it's the last race of 2019 and I'm happy to have gone out and be third scorer on the Irish team to get us a team medal.

"That's my first medal on the cross and to do that with the girls in fantastic.

"We came away with four medals - two individual and two team - and that's our most successful European Cross Country Championships to date. It's worth this pain today."