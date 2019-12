From the section

Great Britain's Philip Sesemann competing in last year's competition

Run Stirling's 2020 cross-country races will be streamed live online by BBC Scotland.

The day-long festival on 11 January will include British Cross Challenge series races, along with junior and senior cross-country competitions.

Athletes will also be competing in the Scottish Inter-District XC Championships.

Applicants can now register to compete in the British Cross Challenge.