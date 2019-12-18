Callum Hawkins pre-selected for marathon at 2020 Olympics

Media playback is not supported on this device T Rex, Iron Maiden & Metallica - check out Hawkins' marathon playlist

Callum Hawkins says he will approach the 2020 Olympics with "no fear" after being the first Scot confirmed for the British athletics team.

The 27-year-old has been pre-selected for the marathon after narrowly missing out on a medal at the World Championships in Doha in October.

He heads to Tokyo looking to improve on his ninth from his Olympics debut in Rio four years ago.

"I feel I've progressed a lot in the past five years," Hawkins said.

"But I'm not in any doubt that the level of competition in Japan will be even tougher than Doha.

'I won't have any fear, though. I will go out there feeling no pressure and, assuming everything has gone well in the build-up, I will really go for it."

Hawkins also finished fourth at the 2017 Worlds and set a new Scottish record at this year's London Marathon in coming 10th.

He will be officially selected by British Athletics for the 9 August race in Sapporo after the London Marathon on 26 April, which acts as the final trial.