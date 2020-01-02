New Year's Day fell race: Orran Smith wins for first time

Winner Orran Smith joined many in wearing fancy dress for the race

Orran Smith took his first victory in the annual New Year's Day fell race in St John's on the Isle of Man.

Smith won the three-mile race over Slieau Whallian in a time of 23 minutes 53 seconds.

Joseph Bond finished 34 seconds behind Smith to take second place with Tom Cringle a further 38 seconds back in third.

Alice Forster won the women's competition for the third time, 32 seconds ahead of Eleanor Miklos.

A record 258 people took to the start line at St John's Football Club on Wednesday afternoon, beating the previous record set last year by 36.

The course took the runners up the steep and slippery slopes of Slieau Whallian and back down, which was arguably more challenging than going up.

Smith picked up where he left off last year, when he claimed his maiden win in the Syd Quirk Half Marathon in November before going on to win December's Winter Hill League.

He was well clear as he reached the bottom of the descent, giving him a clear run to the finish line.

Meanwhile, Miklos had a small advantage over Forster at the bottom of Slieau Whallian.

Forster was able to close the gap and pull out a comfortable lead by the time she reached the finish.

Ian Callister finished 112th but set the record for the most finishes in the event with 26th.