London Marathon 2020: Women's world record holder Brigid Kosgei to defend title

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei says she is looking forward to defending her title at this year's London Marathon.

Organisers announced the 25-year-old Kenyan's inclusion on Monday.

Kosgei broke Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old record at the Chicago Marathon in October.

She said: "Last year was an incredible year for me and it started by winning in London. Coming back will be very special."

Kosgei's record-breaking run came six months after winning the London Marathon for the first time.

She recorded a time of two hours 14 minutes 04 seconds in Chicago, easily inside Radcliffe's mark of 2:15:25 set at the London Marathon in 2003.

It was announced last month that Kosgei's compatriot, men's marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, will also be returning to defend his title in London.

The women's field is also packed with talented Kenyans, including 2018 London Marathon winner Vivian Cheruiyot, three-time Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono, current world champion Ruth Chepngetich and Joyciline Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City Marathon champion.

Jepkosgei and Kosgei are currently joint top of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Series XIII with 25 points apiece.