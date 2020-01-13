Lamine Diack: Former athletics chief's trial delayed until June

Media playback is not supported on this device Athletics faces crisis - IAAF boss Lamine Diack, speaking to BBC Sport's Dan Roan in February 2015

The trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' world governing body the IAAF, has been delayed until June.

The 86-year-old Senegalese faces corruption and money-laundering charges linked to the Russian doping scandal.

The trial was due to start in France on Monday.

But new documents were submitted to the Paris court concerning testimony that his son and co-defendant Papa Massata Diack gave in Senegal in November.

Diack Sr was investigated by French authorities for four years over claims he took payments of more than 3m euros to cover up cheating.

On Monday, all parties in the case were given time to review the documents, which include a record of a hearing at which Diack Jr gave evidence and bank records. He remains in Senegal and the country has refused to extradite him.

Earlier, Diack Sr, who has been under house arrest in Paris since November 2015, arrived at court flanked by lawyers and security staff.

His co-defendants, former IAAF anti-doping chief Gabrile Dolle and lawyer Habib Cisse, also attended court.

Diack Sr denies the charges, but if found guilty he could face up to 10 years in jail.