Stephen Scullion: Belfast runner to chase Olympic marathon mark in Houston

Stephen Scullion needs to improve on his Dublin time by 31 seconds to book his Olympic spot

Belfast man Stephen Scullion will aim for the Olympic qualifying mark of 2:11.30 at Sunday's Houston Marathon.

Scullion improved his personal best by over two and a half minutes when he clocked 2:12.01 to finish second in the Dublin Marathon in October.

A month later, Holywood man Paul Pollock booked his Tokyo spot for Ireland with a sensational 2:10.25 clocking in Valencia.

Scullion will hope a strong Houston field could spur him to a fast time.

Eleven of the scheduled men's hopefuls have gone sub-2:10 including Moroccan-born Bahrain athlete Hassan El Abbassi who leads the entries with his personal best of 2:04.43.

Scullion's Dublin time was 31 seconds outside the IAAF's Olympic standard.

There were hopes that could prove enough to secure him a Tokyo spot on world ranking and accumulated bonus points which go to athletes who compete in their national championships, which was the Dublin event.

However with the men's marathon standard appearing to be exceptionally high in the run-up to Tokyo, it now appears only a sub-2:11 clocking will secure an Olympic berth.

Prior to his Dublin time, Scullion's best marathon performance came at last year's Houston Marathon when he clocked 2:14.34.

Scullion, 31, spends much of his time training at Flagstaff in Arizona.