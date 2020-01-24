UK Athletics: Nic Coward appointed interim chief executive

Nic Coward is a former British Horseracing Authority chief executive

Former Premier League general secretary Nic Coward has been appointed as UK Athletics' interim chief executive.

Coward has twice been interim chief executive of the Football Association.

"Athletics is a sport that captures the nation's imagination each and every year, but Olympic and Paralympic year is even more special," he said.

Zara Hyde Peters was given the permanent role but decided not to take it up when allegations about her husband came to light in November.

The Times alleged Hyde Peters' husband, Mike Peters, was allowed to continue coaching at a club where she was vice-chair despite being banned from teaching over an "inappropriate relationship" with a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

News of Coward's appointment comes exactly six months before the 2020 Olympic Games start in Tokyo.

"Olympic and Paralympic year is always hugely important for the sport and it's essential we continue to make progress in these final few months in the approach to the Games," said UK Athletics chair Chris Clark.