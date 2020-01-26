Jake Wightman breaks British 1,000m indoor record in Boston

Wightman took bronze in the 1500m at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin

European and Commonwealth medallist Jake Wightman has broken the British 1,000m record at the Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

The Scotsman, who won bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, finished second behind the United States' Bryce Hoppel.

The 25-year-old clocked a time of two minutes 17.51 seconds to break the record in his first indoor 1,000m.

The previous record of 2:17.86 was set by Matt Yates in 1992.

Meanwhile fellow Scot Chris O'Hare won the Tommy Leonard Memorial Men's Mile.

The Scotsman, who won silver at the European Championships in Glasgow in March, won with a time of 3:59.62 with New Zealand's Nick Willis in second.