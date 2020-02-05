Mark Dry: Hammer thrower still in dark over athletics future

Mark Dry is due to return to hammer throwing next month, but still has a UK anti-doping appeal hanging over him

Double Commonwealth medallist Mark Dry is still in the dark about his athletics future, months after the hammer thrower was cleared of an anti-doping rule violation.

Dry is due to return to the sport next month, nearly two years after his last competition.

But despite clearing his name, a cloud still hangs over him in the form of UK anti-doping's appeal.

That was heard on 20 December, but has yet to deliver a result.

It means that although Dry is free to compete as his suspension was lifted in October, his comeback plans could be ruined if the decision goes against him as the appeal verdict is final.

Dry, 31, who won hammer bronze at the last two Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Gold Coast, was suspended between May and October last year after being charged with "attempted tampering with… doping control" in a case relating to athletics' 'whereabouts' regulations.

A national anti-doping panel found in his favour in October, ruling that there had been no subversion of the doping control process even though Dry did provide false information.

The Scot had initially lied about why he was not at the address he had provided in his 'whereabouts' information for 15 October, 2018. These require athletes to let the anti-doping authorities know exactly where they will be on any given day.

However, the lie was deemed not to constitute tampering, in part because no sanctions would have been forthcoming for the filing failure, which was a first offence.

UK anti-doping is understood to have hired the services of a prominent QC as it contests the initial finding of the sport resolutions panel which cleared the athlete following a hearing in September last year.

Dry was contacted but declined to comment, while UK anti-doping and the Sport Resolutions Panel have yet to respond.