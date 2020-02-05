Armand Duplantis: Pole vault world record almost set by world silver medallist

Armand Duplantis claimed a silver medal at the World Championships in Doha last October

European champion Armand Duplantis narrowly missed out on the pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Tuesday.

The American-born Swede, 20, attempted 6.17m in Dusseldorf and brushed the bar with his arm on his second effort.

But Duplantis, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, did clear a season-leading 6.00m to win the event.

Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, the 2012 Olympic champion, set the current world record of 6.16m in February 2014.

USA's Sam Kendricks, who narrowly beat Duplantis for world gold in Doha, finished second at 5.80m.

"I thought it was possible," said Duplantis, who was competing in his opening indoor event of 2020.

"You don't think everything's going to be put together in your first meet just because you're physically fit, but it came together nicely."

Five other season leads were set at the German meeting, with Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen winning the men's 1500m in 3 minutes 36.32 seconds while Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech won the women's 1500m in 4:02.09.

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won the men's 3,000m in 7:35.71 while Croatia's Filip Mihaljevic led the men's shot put with 21.52m and Germany's Neele Eckhartd (14.17m) triumphed in the women's triple jump.