UK Athletics: UK Sport commissions review after 'major concern' over recent issues

Neil Black left his role as UK Athletics performance director in October having been in the role for seven years

UK Sport has commissioned an independent review into UK Athletics because of issues that have raised "major concern" in recent months.

UK Athletics faced criticism over the handling of its relationship with banned coach Alberto Salazar and the disbanded Nike Oregon Project.

Performance director Neil Black left his role following the Salazar verdict.

"Both organisations are committed to delivering long-term improvement," said UK Sport CEO Sally Munday.

She added: "Issues raised in recent months regarding the sport are of major concern to both UK Sport and to the leadership team at UK Athletics.

"Our aim in commissioning this first stage review is to ensure we have a full understanding of the priority issues and any next steps required to help the sport move forward."

UK Athletics (UKA) has already launched its own review into the issues regarding the Nike Oregon Project.

The governing body has not only seen the departure of Black during the past 12 months, but also its chairman Richard Bowker, while Zara Hyde-Peters opted not to take up the role of UKA chief executive following allegations about her husband.

In a statement, UKA said UK Sport is "supporting the recruitment" of a new chief executive, with former Premier League general secretary Nic Coward currently filling in on an interim basis.