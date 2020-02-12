Ciara Mageean: Portaferry runner to chase Irish Indoor 3,000m mark in Athlone

Ciara Mageean in action at the Athlone meeting last year
Ciara Mageean set an Irish indoor 1500m record at the Athlone meeting last year

Ciara Mageean will chase Mary Cullen's 11-year-old Irish indoor 3,000m record when she competes in Wednesday's international meeting in Athlone.

It will be no easy task for Mageean as Cullen's mark is an impressive 8:43.74 - over 11 seconds faster than the Portaferry athlete's best of 8:55.09.

However, the presence of Ethiopia's Kasanesh Buze, an 8:39.65 performer, could spur Mageean to a fast time.

Mageean broke the Irish indoor 1500m record at the Athlone meet last year.

The Portaferry woman has already improved that time of 4:06.76 this season with a new national record clocking of 4:06.42 in Boston last month.

Ethiopian star Samuel Tefera is also being lined up for a tilt at the men's world indoor mile record in Athlone.

Tefera is already the world indoor 1500m record holder having clocked 3:31.04 in Birmingham last year.

The World indoor 1500m champion will be chasing the mile mark of 3:47.01 held by another Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha.

Back in 1983, legendary Irish runner Eamonn Coghlan became the first man to duck under 3:50 indoors and his time of 3:49.78 still places him fourth on the all-time list behind Kejelcha, Hicham El Guerrouj and Kenyan Edward Cheserek.

Ireland's hurdles star Thomas Barr will take on three-time world indoor champion Pavel Maslak over 400m with Phil Healy competing over 200m and Letterkenny man Mark English in action over the rarely-run 600m distance.

Northern Ireland's Lauren Roy will be involved in a fierce Irish 60m battle with Ciara Neville, Gina Akpe Moses, Joan Healy, Molly Scott and Rhasidat Adeleke also involved.

