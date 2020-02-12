Ciara Mageean: Portaferry runner smashes personal best during 3,000m victory in Athlone

Mageean ran a personal best time of 8:48.27 to fend off Britain's Rosie Clarke

Ciara Mageean thrilled the home crowd at the Athlone International indoor meeting as she earned an impressive 3,000m victory in a personal best.

Mageean's winning time of 8:48.27 cut almost seven seconds off her previous best as she subdued a brave challenge from Britain's Rosie Clarke.

The Portaferry runner's time was just over four seconds outside Mary Cullen's Irish record.

"I came here with the aim of running fast and getting a PB and I did that," said the 27-year-old.

"The Irish record is held by a fantastic athlete in Mary Cullen and it's not going to come easily. But hopefully I'll get it one of these days."

The absence of Ethiopia's Kasanesh Buze severely diminished the prospects of a fast race but Clarke, who represented British in the steeplechase at last year's World Championships in Doha, produced a fine run to test Mageean.

With the pacemakers reaching 1,000m in 2:58 and 1,500m in 4:30, a time in the region of nine minutes looked in prospect but Mageean wound up the pace in the closing laps.

Thomas Barr also secured a personal best during a third-place finish in the 400m hurdles

Clarke took second in 8:49.49 with another Briton Beth Kidger a distant third in 9:18.53 as young Irish talent Sarah Healy had an off-night as she could only manage sixth in 9:21.30.

Phil Healy did set a new Irish record in the women's 200m as her winning time of 23.10 seconds cut 0.07 off Ciara Sheehy's mark set in 2003.

Healy already holds the Irish outdoor record 200m record of 22.99.

Barr secures personal best in 400m hurdles

Irish hurdler Thomas Barr produced a fine run to finish third in the 400m in a personal best of 46.44 seconds.

Barr kept pace well with Dutchman Tony Van Diepen who won in 46.17 ahead of three-time world indoor champion Pavel Maslak as the first three produced the fastest runs by Europeans this season.

Letterkenny athlete Mark English didn't have such a satisfactory night as he could only finish fifth in the rarely-run 600m.

English found himself at the back of the pack after the opening lap and then got bumped and barged in traffic on the crucial second circuit.

Poland's European Under-23 800m champion Mateusz Borkowski took victory in 1:17.40 ahead of Ireland's Zak Curran [1:17.66] with Britain's Guy Learmouth [1:17.77] and Germany's Christian Von Eitzen [1:17.88] also ahead of English [1:18.49].

Hopes that Ethiopia's world indoor 1500m record holder Samuel Tefera might break the mile record didn't materialise as he took victory in 3:55.86 with Ireland's Brian Fay second in 4:00.77 after threatening to overhaul the African with a couple of laps remaining before fading on the final circuit.

Tefera's time was over eight seconds outside the world record of 3:47.01 held by his compatriot Yomif Kejelcha.