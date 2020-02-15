Armand Duplantis: Pole vaulter sets new world record at Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

Media playback is not supported on this device Armand Duplantis breaks world pole vault record at Athletics Grand Prix

Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record by clearing 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow on Saturday.

The USA-born Swede, 20, had only beaten the previous mark of 6.16m a week earlier when he cleared 6.17m in Poland.

"I'm excited for the outdoor season," Duplantis told BBC Sport.

"The Olympics is the biggest thing an athlete can compete in and that is when I want to be at my best."

Duplantis cleared 6.18m at the first attempt in Glasgow and received $30,000 (£23,000) for the achievement.

He was born in the United States but chose to represent his mother's native country of Sweden.

Duplantis, who goes by the nickname Mondo, is coached by American father Greg, who was also a pole vaulter, while mother Helena is a former heptathlete and volleyball player.

Great Britain's Jemma Reekie won the 1500m.

The 21-year-old Scot, who recently broke three British indoor records in a week, won in a time of four minutes 4.07 seconds.

"A few points I had to get my elbows out," she said.

"That's middle-distance running for you. I am just learning so getting the confidence that I can do that was good.

"I was hoping I was going to beat my own British record but it's OK, I will take the win."