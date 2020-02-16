Laura Muir: Scots middle-distance runner turns focus to first Olympic medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Athletics: Muir misses out on world record at Indoor Grand Prix

Having missed out on a world record in Glasgow on Saturday, Laura Muir will now throw herself into the pursuit of an even more illustrious target.

Muir's time of two minutes 33.47 seconds in the 1,000m at the Indoor Grand Prix was a season's best, but outside Maria Mutola's 2:30.94 in 1999.

It marked the end of the 26-year-old's indoor season, with her focus switching towards this summer's Tokyo Games.

"Ultimately I'd love to win an Olympic medal," Muir said.

"I feel like I'm at that sort of level now where it's achievable. That's what I'd love to take away from Tokyo. That would be amazing."

Roared on by a passionate home support, Muir gave her all in trying to smash Mutola's 21-year-old mark, but accepts it was always a tall order.

"I think we were a bit slower going through 600 metres than I would have liked, but I was a couple of seconds off the record so I don't know if I would have been able to make that sort of time up," she said.

"It's always going to be so difficult - 1,000m is no room for any mistakes at all and even if you get it bang on, it can still be very difficult. I gave it the best shot I could and the support from the crowd was fantastic."

Muir's training partner Jemma Reekie described her win in the 1500m as a "good confidence boost". The Scot had to grit her teeth and come from behind on the final bend to outlast Ethiopia's Dawit Seyaum in a time of 4:04.07.

"It was a tough race," Reekie told BBC Scotland. "I'm learning every day to be more patient, not panicking and just staying focused."

The victory ensured Reekie's recent impressive form continued, having this month set three new British indoor records, but she is trying to ignore the hype of her growing status within the sport.

"I'm not putting too much pressure on myself," she said. "I don't really feel it off other people and I know everybody today wanted me to come out and win. I'm 21 years old and loving every minute of it.

"Laura said to me last week you're going to have to get used to not slipping under the radar any more. I'm just going to enjoy it and really appreciate it. I'm just doing what I've loved even when I was nine years old."

There was another Scot on the medal podium in Glasgow, with Guy Learmonth taking third place in the 800m, running a season's best of 1:47.16.

"I feel in great shape and I wanted to go out and have a few solid races indoors," he said. "The first 400 and 600 metres were still too slow but I finished strong and beat some great guys so I'm happy it's a big step in the right direction."

Fellow Scot Josh Kerr finished fourth in the same event, in a time of 1:47.40, a personal best for the US-based athlete.