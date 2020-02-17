Armand Duplantis is a 'beautiful talent' - Sergey Bubka

Media playback is not supported on this device Armand Duplantis breaks world pole vault record at Athletics Grand Prix

Armand Duplantis is a "beautiful talent", says Ukraine's former world and Olympic pole vault champion Sergey Bubka.

Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the second time in a week when he cleared 6.18m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was born in the United States but chose to represent his mother's native country of Sweden.

"He really makes athletics attractive," Ukrainian Bubka told BBC Sport.

"He brings a lot of attention to athletics and the pole vault.

"I really enjoy and admire what he is doing and it is the success of not only him but also his father and mother."

Duplantis, who goes by the nickname Mondo, is coached by American father Greg, who was also a pole vaulter, while mother Helena is a former heptathlete and volleyball player.

He has already been talked about as being a possible heir to Usain Bolt as the face of athletics.

"This will clearly be the pressure and the big challenge [for him to] handle," said Bubka, who was speaking ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin on Monday as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

"It is very difficult to be on the top and very tough to stay on the top.

"This is sport and the challenge but I think he will manage. We need such stars. It's really great that athletics has such a beautiful talent."