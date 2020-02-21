Ababel Yeshaneh wears Nike Vaporfly shoes to smash half-marathon record

Yeshaneh's previous best of one hour, five minutes and 46 seconds had stood as the Ethiopian record for five months between 2018 and 2019

Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the women's half-marathon world record by 20 seconds to win the Ras Al Khaimah event in the United Arab Emirates.

Yeshaneh crossed the line in one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds on Friday to eclipse the previous record set by Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei 2017.

Second-placed Brigid Kosgei also broke Jepkosgei's record by two seconds.

"I didn't imagine this result," said Yeshaneh, whose previous best was more than a minute slower.

Both runners wore a version of Nike's Vaporfly shoes, which have featured in several road and track records in recent years.

The shoes have not been banned by World Athletics, although tighter regulations around high-tech running shoes were introduced last month.

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie won the men's race in a time of 58 minutes, 58 seconds, 18 seconds clear of compatriot Alexander Mutiso in second.