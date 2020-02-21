Andrew Pozzi maintains unbeaten indoor 60m hurdles run

From the section

Pozzi has a personal best of 7.43, set in Birmingham in 2018

Britain's Andrew Pozzi preserved his unbeaten indoor record this season with victory in the final World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid.

The 27-year-old world indoor champion clocked a season's best of 7.48 in the men's 60m hurdles.

It follows victories for the Englishman in Paris, Torun and Glasgow.

Pozzi, who also won the 2017 European indoor 60m hurdles title, clocked 7.52 in the French final, 7.53 in Poland and 7.57 last week in Scotland.